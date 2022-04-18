Rocking Star Yash and Sanjay Dutt's KGF: Chapter 2 has stuck gold at the worldwide box office in its first weekend. The movie, which was released in five languages, has done exceptionally well in all the versions except in the Tamil language.

State Wise Break Up of Collection

In its home territory, KGF 2 is one shot of crossing Rs 100-crore-mark. Yes, the Prashanth Neel-creation has minted Rs 99 crore with distributors' share of Rs 59.4 crore. It has to be noted that it is the combined collection of all versions – Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Tamil.

The major factor played in its success is the high-ticket prices, say trade trackers. In most single theatres, tickets were sold at Rs 250 with the balcony class reaching up to Rs 400 per ticket.

Whereas in multiplexes, the tickets of KGF were sold at least Rs 500 with some theatres charging up to Rs 1800.

KGF 2 Collection in Andhra

The Chapter 2 of KGF has grossed Rs 77.8 crore from Andhra and Telangana states with distributors' share of Rs 52.9 crore. It has raked in big money from Nizam region where it collected Rs 41.2 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 28 crore. In Andhra, the Yash-starrer has made a collection of Rs 26.6 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 17.30 crore in four days.

KGF 2 Box Office Collection in Kerala and Tamil Nadu

Kerala has turned out to be a big centre for KGF 2 as it has got a big opening. It has collected Rs 27.3 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 10.9 crore in the first weekend.

Surprisingly, the business of KGF 2 has not picked up in Tamil Nadu despite good reviews. It has raked in Rs 23.5 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 10.7 crore.

KGF 2 has grossed Rs 227.6 crore from South India alone.

KGF 2 Collection at Indian Box Office

The movie has come out with flying colors in the Hindi belt. It has grossed Rs 228.8 crore from the rest of the country with a distributors' share of Rs 108.3 crore to take the total collection of the movie to Rs 456.4 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 242.2 crore.

Worldwide Collection of KGF 2 in 4-Day First Weekend

The Yash and Sanjay Dutt-starrer has collected Rs 89.6 crore from the overseas box office. The combined business of the movie from four versions in the US is Rs 35.6 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 21.8 crore. Whereas from the rest of the world, it has earned Rs 45 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 18 crore.

The worldwide box office collection of KGF 2 in the first weekend stands at Rs 546 crore with distributors' share of Rs 278 crore.