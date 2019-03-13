Rocking Star Yash and Srinidhi Shetty's KGF 2 was launched on Wednesday, 13 March, in a simple event at Sri Kodandarama Swamy Temple, Vijayanagar in Bengaluru. The movie is kicked-off with a formal pooja.

Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, director Prashanth Neel and other cast-crew attended the launch event.

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt is expected to make his Sandalwood debut with KGF 2. Raveena Tandon is in talks to play a key role in the multilingual movie. The makers are expected to formally announce about the cast and crew soon.

After four years of hard work, the first part of KGF was released on February 21 in 2018 to a gigantic hype in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi. The movie saw the light of the day in 350 screens in Karnataka and had 500+ shows in Bengaluru alone on the first day.

KGF is a period drama centred around Rocky Bhai (Yash), who dreams to become the most powerful man in the world. The Prashanth Neel-directed movie had Srinidhi Shetty playing the female lead.

The movie has Ravi Basrur's music, Bhuvan Gowda's cinematography and Shiva's art work.