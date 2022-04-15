KGF 2 Day 1 Box Office Collection: Yash-Starrer Breaks 5 Major Records on Opening Day

Yash-starrer KGF: Chapter 2 has broken five major records at the worldwide box office on the opening days. The movie hit the screens to a gigantic hype on Thursday and made a record-breaking collection.

It has become the highest-ever grossing movie on Day 1 in India by minting Rs 134.36 crore.

It has become the biggest Hindi opener in India with a net collection of Rs 53.95 crore. It beat the previous best of War which had made net collection of Rs 53.25 crore and Thugs of Hindostan (Rs 52.25 crore).

Highest ever day 1 for a Single Star.

Highest ever day 1 in Karnataka for a Kannada film

Highest ever day 1 in Kerala for any Indian film. It has minted Rs 7.4 crore on the opening day in the God's Own Country.

In fact, trade trackers have said that the movie remained the highest-grossing movie on Thursday across the states in the country except for Tamil Nadu.

KGF 2, which was released in over 10,000 screens worldwide, had created a lot of positive buzz which translated into collections. Owing to the unprecedented hype, the theatre owners increased the ticket price and dedicated the screens to this Yash-starrer alone on Thursday which helped it to post big number at the collection centre on day one.

With superb reviews from critics and audience, KGF 2 is expected to set the box office on fire for the next few days. It is evident as special shows have come up in theatres in Tamil Nadu from day two. It would not be a surprise if it overpowers Vijay's Beast in the days to come.

The trade experts are expecting KGF 2 to mint over Rs 150 crore on the second day.