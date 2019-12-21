The first look poster from Rocking Star Yash's KGF: Chapter 2 will be launched on Saturday, 21 December, at 5.45 pm. It is being unveiled to celebrate the first anniversary of KGF: Chapter 1.

The second instalment has got bigger and better after roping in Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt. He will be doing the role of Adheera, brother of Suryavardhan, who built the gold empire in KGF.

Adheera dreamt of becoming Suryavardhan's heir, but the latter choose his son Garuda as his successor. Apparently, Garuda devises a plan to kill Adheera and becomes successful in his mission.

There seems to be a twist in the storyline and Adheera will be seen playing a major role in KGF: Chapter 2. He is expected to have a confrontation with Rocky Bhai, who eliminated Garuda in the first instalment and occupies his throne.

The first instalment turned out to be a blockbuster in all the languages – Kannada, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. It catapulted Yash to national limelight and the overall making earned a lot of appreciation for the crew.

As a result, there is a massive expectation on the second part of KGF. The shooting of the movie was started in March 2019 and expected to be complete by February 2020.

The Prashanth Neel-directorial drama is likely to be out in June-July 2020. Hombale Films-produced movie has Srinidhi Shetty in the female lead and Bollywood's yesteryear actress Raveen Tandon, who was seen in Upendra, is rumoured to be doing a role in the movie.