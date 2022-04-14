Rocking Star Yash's KGF: Chapter 2 has got a gigantic opening at the box office across the country. Not just the Kannada version, but Telugu, Tamil and Hindi versions have been well-received by the fans.

KGF 2 in 10,000 Screens

As per the makers, KGF 2 hit the screens worldwide in over 10,000 screens, the highest-ever number for a film made in Karnataka. With huge promotions and success of KGF 1, the advance booking of tickets have met with a solid response in Karnataka, some centres in Andhra and North India.

In fact, over 40,000 tickets were sold in advance.

Cashing in on Hype

Realising the unprecedented hype, theatres and multiplex owners in Karnataka largely dedicated their screens for KGF 2 while increasing the price of the ticket. Surprisingly, single screens too increased the ticket rates.

In Bengaluru, the normal ticket price in single screens was above Rs 200 and less than 500. Whereas in multiplexes, tickets were sold above Rs 500. Some plexes collected as much as Rs 2,000.

In Andhra too, the state government permitted to increase the price marginally.

These factors have ensured to give an earth-shattering opening for KGF: 2.

How Much Will KGF Make at Box Office on Day 1?

The early estimation coming from trade claims that KGF 2 is expected to collect over Rs 45 crore in the Hindi belt alone. From South India, the film is predicted to collect around Rs 50 crore.

From the overseas centres, the Yash-starrer has minted Rs 7+ crore from the US alone. It is predicted to gross over Rs 15 crore on the first day at the international box office.

The worldwide collection of KGF 2 on the first day is predicted to be over Rs 110 crore. However, the figures might vary as the reports from many centres are awaited, say trade trackers.

With the movie getting fantastic word-of-mouth, the collection of KGF is predicted to remain solid for the next few days.