KFC operator Devyani International's Q4 loss widens to Rs 14.74 crore

Devyani International Limited, the operator of popular quick service restaurant (QSR) brands like KFC, Pizza Hut, and Costa Coffee, on Friday reported a net loss (year-on-year) of Rs 14.74 crore in the fourth quarter (Q4) of FY25.

This loss widened from Rs 7.47 crore recorded in the same quarter of the previous financial year (Q4 FY24), according to its stock exchange filing.

The company's revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,212.59 crore in Q4, showing a growth of 15.81 per cent from Rs 1,047.08 crore in Q4 FY24.

However, when compared to the previous quarter (Q3 FY25), the revenue declined by 6.32 per cent, down from Rs 1,294.4 crore.

Devyani's total expenses also fell sequentially, coming in at Rs 1,247.91 crore in Q4 as against Rs 1,294.8 crore in Q3 -- a decline of 3.62 per cent.

The company's income for the quarter stood at Rs 1,225.78 crore, according to its stock exchange filing.

Despite the quarterly dip, the company posted strong performance for the full year. Devyani International reported consolidated revenue of Rs 4,951 crore for FY25, marking a 39.2 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth.

This impressive growth was mainly driven by the acquisition of KFC stores in Thailand and continuous store expansion across India.

The company's EBITDA for the fourth quarter stood at Rs 187 crore, registering a 43 per cent rise on a yearly basis.

For the full financial year, its EBITDA margin was 17 per cent in FY25, and absolute EBITDA saw a 29.1 per cent growth over the previous year (FY24).

During FY25, Devyani opened 257 net new stores, taking its total store count to 2,039. This is lower than the 539 net new stores opened in FY24, which included 283 KFC stores in Thailand acquired in January 2024.

In April, the company entered a new food category by acquiring Sky Gate Hospitality, the parent company of Biryani By Kilo.

It also announced tie-ups with three international brands -- New York Fries, Tealive, and Sanook Kitchen -- to strengthen its overall portfolio.

Meanwhile, shares of Devyani International remained volatile on Friday, trading around Rs 180.58 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

