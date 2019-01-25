So, the heir to the KFC empire just went completely stark naked for a new photoshoot. Reportedly Kaila Methven was dripping in diamonds as she posed nude for her latest shoot, explaining that she wanted to create something that was both artistic and empowering to women.

Apparently, the 26-year-old heiress to the KFC chicken fortune wore nothing but $10 million worth of diamonds for the spread featured in the new issue of JMG Lifestyle Magazine, a quarterly luxury and lifestyle publication.

'For the shoot, I had to be naked in front of about 20 people, which was a little scary at first, but it really wasn't about nudity for me, this was about creating something artistic and empowering with a woman's body,' she said. Kaila sure knows how to work the camera as she looks stunning in nothing but diamonds.

'I have so much respect for women and my own mother had to face many challenges and inequality,' she said of her late mother, Lisa Methven.

'I hope to empower other women to be themselves and fight for their rights and help each other.'

Although she was born into a wealthy family, Kaila had a tumultuous upbringing that taught her discipline and determination. 'We were seven people living in a one-bedroom apartment on the outskirts of Paris, a two-hour train ride from the city centre,' she said.

KFC is a huge fast-food chain and her maternal grandfather, Stanley Methven, was the founder of Rainbow Chicken Unlimited, a South African company that once supplied 90 per cent of KFC's poultry. Kaila said she grew up knowing her grandfather Stanley, noting that his company, Rainbow Chicken Unlimited, was the first provider of chicken for KBS. You can check out the pics here: