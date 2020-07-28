Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen has never hidden his affection for Chelsea football club on social media and on Monday, he lauded the team and their manager Frank Lampard after they secured a Champions League spot for next season.

Chelsea beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0 in their last league match while Manchester United's 2-0 over Leicester City ensured 'The Blues' finished above Brendon Rodgers' troops on the table, in top-four.

Pieterson praises Chelsea

Pietersen took to Twitter to laud Chelsea and also took thinly-veiled dig at champions Liverpool and Manchester United, who finished third.

His post read: "So @manutd fans celebrating 3rd! @LFC celebrating to NO crowds! @Arsenal coming 8th! And my great buddy, Lampard, making the Champs League & could possibly WIN FA Cup without spending big money and in his first campaign with a young team. One of the GREAT seasons!"

Earlier, former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane had also stated that Lampard has done a better job than his counterpart at Old Trafford Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this term.

"Frank's done a better job, I have to say," Keane told Sky Sports. "I expect them to be there or thereabouts, but the way they've played, the way Frank comes across, he comes across really well.

"There's no nonsense about him, he's made big decisions, he's brought a lot of young players in, good players, good quality, but they've needed an opportunity, they took it.

"They finished in the top four and obviously if they can win an FA Cup... great achievement," he added.