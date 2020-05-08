Kevin Hart has just gotten a major burden released from his shoulders. Reportedly, the actor and comedian has had his $60 million sex tape lawsuit dismissed.

Kevin Hart found himself in some hot water last year when Montia Sabbag, filed documents accusing the Hart of secretly recording her whilst they had consensual sex in a room at the Cosmopolitan hotel in Las Vegas in 2017.

However, the lawsuit was filed in the wrong jurisdiction so a federal California judge threw it out on May Day, according to Page Six.

However, the dismissal only seems to be a temporary reprieve for Kevin Hart as Sabbag will be free to file the suit again in the proper jurisdiction though. She can do so because the judge in the case did not dismiss the case with prejudice.

In her papers, Sabbag made accusations against Kevin, his former pal Jonathan 'JT' Jackson, and the hotel for emotional distress, violations of privacy and negligence, and claimed she should be compensated a whopping $60 million.

We have to say, the amount she is asking for makes it seem like Sabbag is looking for a pay day. It seems like she wants to be set for life after accusing a Hollywood star like Hart.

Perhaps she is asking for 60 million dollars because she hopes that Kevin Hart would settle out of court for a fraction of that price which could also be very well in the millions.

Sabbag has also had her credibility questioned when she was arrested with attempted extortion and extortion by threatening letter after being accused of trying to leak the tape, in 2018. Sabbag however maintains her innocence and claims that she hasn't tried to extort Hart.