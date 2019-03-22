Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari has been hit by piracy just a day after its release. The full movie has been leaked online on torrent sites for users to watch it free.

Kesari was released on Thursday, and it received an excellent response from viewers and critics. The movie opened at the box office with excellent numbers. However, makers of the film might have sleepless nights to know that the full movie has been leaked online now.

Despite strict measures being taken to curb piracy, the menace seems to be unstoppable. Full Kesari movie has been made available on some illegal torrent sites for users to download and watch the movie for free.

Although most of the prints are of poor quality, some of the sites claim to have uploaded HD quality print of the pirated version of Kesari. Although the movie has made a strong start at the box office with a collection of over Rs 21 crore at the domestic market on opening day, piracy may affect its business in coming days.

Piracy has been a major issue for Bollywood since ages. Although most of the illegal film download sites have now been pulled down, there are still some that continue to function even now. Almost all the Bollywood films get leaked online a day after the official release.

Directed by Omung Kumar, Akshay's Kesari is based on the incredible battle of Saragarhi, in which 21 Sikh soldiers fought against around 10,000 Afghan invaders. The film also featured Parineeti Chopra along with others.