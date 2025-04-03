The trailer of Kesari Chapter 2 has created quite some buzz on social media. The entire cast of Kesari 2 flew down to Delhi for the grand launch of the trailer. It was here that Akshay Kumar was asked about using an abusive word so explicitly in the trailer of the film. For those who haven't watched it yet, the trailer has Akshay shouting "F#ck you!" to a British judge.

The film revolves around the horrific Jallianwala Bagh massacre which happened in Amritsar in 1919. Akshay plays the role of the lawyer, C Sankaran, who challenged the British empire after the massacre in court. Khiladi Kumar was asked to comment on the "abusive" word he used in the trailer.

Akshay's fiery response

Not the one to say things diplomatically, the Kesari actor was quick to shut down the reporter with a fiery response. "Haan maine yeh word use kiya. Lekin voh jo word use kiya tha (for Indians in the trailer) 'You are still a slave!'- that was not a gaali for you? I think usse bade gaali aur kuchh ho nahi sakti. I would have been happy if you had said something about using the word 'slave' rather than you talking about me saying 'f**k you'. Mere hisaab se agar aise time pe hum logon ne goli bhi maar di hoti na toh bhi chhota rehta."

(Yes, I used the word. But, did you not notice the word 'slave' that what used for Indians in it? Was that not an abuse? I don't think there could be any bigger abusive word than that. I would have been happy if you had said something about the use of the word 'slave' rather than talking about me saying 'f**k you'. I think at such a time even if someone would have shot him, it would have been a small thing)

Kesari: Chapter 2 also stars Ananya Panday, R Madhavan in pivotal roles. The film produced by Karan Johar, Apoorv Mehta, Amritpal Singh Bindra and directed by Karan Singh Tyagi is all set to release in theatres on April 18.