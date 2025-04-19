After a long wait, Kesari Chapter 2 is finally here! The Akshay Kumar film has opened to a thunderous response from the critics and the audience. The Ananya Panday and R Madhavan film released on April 18. And ever since, it has dominated our social media feeds. From the cast getting standing ovation, audience getting emotional in theatres to many calling it Akshay Kumar's 'massive comeback'; there is no stopping Kesari 2.

With the Karan Singh Tyagi directorial putting an end to Akshay's streak of flops, the film is now expected to sweep off all the trophies at the awards season. Let's take a look at what social media has to say.

Social media reactions

"Just hit intermission in Kesari Chapter 2 and honestly, it's shaping up to be one of the finest period courtroom dramas in recent times. The performances are so powerful—had my blood boiling one moment and eyes tearing up the next," wrote a social media user. "Akshay Kumar's intro and the background vocals are so good...goosebumps guaranteed," another social media user commented.

"#KesariChapter2 is a cinematic masterpiece that stirs the soul with patriotism. @akshaykumar elivers a career-defining performance—intense, powerful, and deeply inspiring. A must-watch for every Indian. Jai Hind!" a fan opined. "Kesari 2 is a masterpiece," another fan commented.

"Highly recommended if u love courtroom drama u'll definitely love it! Akshay Kumar nailed his performance as always especially in the final scenes brilliant performance. One of the best films to come out," read a comment.

Audience get emotional

"#KesariChapter2 is a well-crafted film with great music. And yes tamamnna item song is removed today. I didn't see that song in the movie. #AkshayKumar vs #RMadhavan battle and performance is absolute joyride on big screen. The Jalianwala massacre is captured in brutal way and we can feel it. Shera song and other 1 sad song gives you goosebumps. Film director has done good job. He deserves more films. He is good talent. VERDICT: YOU CANNOT MISS THIS," read another comment.

"Now I got why KJo didn't promote it much, it would've diluted the effect of one of the most emotional cinematic portrayals of ruthless British Indian history in mainstream Hindi cinema. Best film of #AkshayKumar in last 10-20 years, if not his career. Every frame is powerful. Top notch editing, cinematography & sound design. A must watch for every Indian. This is a film that deserves 500crs at least," one more of the comments read.

Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story is the story of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre which happened in Amritsar in April 1919. Akshay Kumar plays the role of the legendary advocate C Sankaran Nair, who shook the British empire with his passion on the case. The film has been produced by Dharma Productions, Leo Media Collective, and Cape of Good Films.