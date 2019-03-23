Akshay Kumar's latest release Kesari has had an excellent start at the box office with a collection of Rs 21.50 crore on its opening day. The movie remained strong at the ticket counters even on Friday (day 2).

Kesari received positive response not just from the audience, but also from most of the critics. The war film has been carrying a good hype around it, and that shows in its box office performance.

With an earning of Rs 21.50 crore on first day, Kesari became the highest opening day grossing movie of this year so far, beating Gully Boy. With strong word of mouth, the movie managed to rake in good moolah on it second day as well.

Although there is a slight dip in its collection as compared to first day as it got released on the festival of Holi, Kesari remained strong at the commercial circuits. With around 3,600 screens across India, the movie collected Rs 17 crore (approximately) at the Indian box office on Friday, according to early estimates. Exact figures are awaited.

Considering the current trend and with no other big release, Kesari is likely to witness huge jump in its business over the weekend. Directed by Omung Kumar, the movie has impressed the viewers with the strong emotional aspect associated with the film as well as the high-octane action.

Apart from Akshay, the film also features Parineeti Chopra among others.