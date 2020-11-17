In yet another horrific incident, a 20-year-old hailing from Vishali in Bihar who was burnt alive two weeks ago succumbed to injuries on November 16.

The victim was being harassed by a group of men who also belonged to the same village in Vaishali's Hajipur. After she objected to the molestation, the accused poured kerosene on her and set her on fire.

What happened in Bihar's Vaishali?

The woman was being harassed by a man identified as Chandan, who along with his friends, allegedly burnt her alive on October 30. Her family rushed her to a hospital in Hajipur on October 30 where the local police recorded her statement the same day.

The victim was taken to the Patna Medical College Hospital where she died. The girl had sustained 75 per cent burn injuries and succumbed on November 16.

In her dying statement, she named Satish and his father Vinay and cousin brother Chandan. The video statement of the victim went viral on the social media, wherein she alleged that Satish had set her on fire while Vinay and Chandan helped him in the commission of the crime.

Family protest on the streets

The family launched protests and took to the streets seeking the arrest of the culprits and refused to cremate the woman till arrests are made. Later, police managed to convince them for the cremation. The family finally agreed to cremate her after assurances by the police.

The girl's mother alleged that Satish had threatened her of dire consequences a day before the crime and set her on fire around 5.30 pm on October 30 when she went to dump garbage outside her house.

Prime accused arrested

An FIR was lodged in which three accused were identified. Police have managed to arrest the prime accused, identified as Chandan. Police are on the lookout for the two others.

A man has been arrested by Vaishali police in Bihar on the charge of involvement in burning alive a teenage girl over a fortnight ago, police said on Tuesday.

"We have arrested accused Chandan Rai and efforts are on to nab Vinay Rai and his son Satish Rai. They are still absconding," Vaishali SSP Dr Gaurav Mangla said.

The SSP added that the SHO of Chandpura police station has been suspended for negligence of duty and delay in arresting the accused.