As the Bihar assembly elections counting is underway, there are prominent dons in the poll fray who are contesting from various constituency.

Among them is Anant Singh, who is once again contesting from the Mokama assembly seat on RJD ticket. Rajiv Lochan Narayan of the Janata Dal (United) is challenging him in the constituency.

In 2015, Anant Singh won the assembly election from the constituency as an Independent candidate. Before that, he was a member of the JD(U). Known as 'Chote Sarkar' in his area, Singh is a three-time MLA who first won from the Mokama seat in 2005.

Who is Anant Singh, lesser know facts about the gangster

Anant Singh is the RJD candidate from the Mokama seat even though he is in jail on charges of possessing an AK 47 and explosives at his home.

His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Social Work, Business & Agriculture.

Anant Singh's educational qualifications are: Literate and is 59 years old.

Singh has 38 criminal charges against him, which include seven for murder and others ranging from kidnapping to attempt to murder.

Devi had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha polls on an RJD ticket but lost to the JD(U)'s Lalan Singh.

Singh was once a favourite of CM Nitish Kumar and has fought four elections on a JD(U) ticket.

The duo, however, fell out after the 2015 assembly elections.

At the time, the JD(U) had tied up with the RJD, which had made Singh's alleged murder of an Yadav youth in that year a poll issue.

When the two parties formed the government, Singh was arrested for the murder but secured bail in the case.

His wife Neelam Devi had also filed nominations as an Independent in the seat.

According to the reports, there are about 11 dons or their kins who have been handed the tickets for the Bihar elections held in 72 of the 243 constituencies on 28 October. A majority of them have bagged RJD or JD(U) nominations.