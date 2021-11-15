Prank videos have a huge fan following on streaming platforms like YouTube. However, most of the prank videos which are currently available on YouTube are being made by vloggers from western countries. Amid the flow of videos from western countries, one YouTuber from Kerala has affirmed his place in the minds of viewers by streaming high-quality prank videos on YouTube.

Prank videos and the unending possibility

Roshen Fahis NM, who hails from Calicut initially started vlogging by publishing travel videos. Soon, he understood the potential of funny prank videos and started exploring that genre. The young man found success in his venture, and now he enjoys more than 1.81 million followers on YouTube.

"I used to watch a lot of YouTube videos and realized that vlogging can be pursued as a profession. Even though I began with travel vlogging, and it is funny prank videos that changed my fate in the cyberspaces. Several vloggers from the United States lag behind them in terms of quality. I hope Indian prank vloggers have several unexplored arenas, and it will be explored in the future. For me, the ultimate purpose of vlogging is to entertain my viewers, and I hope I am successful in it," said Roshen Fahis.

Covid lockdown and opening up a new dimension in making prank videos

Covid has affected several people in both positive and negative ways. Even though the world stood still due to the Covid pandemic, several YouTubers wisely used this opportunity and made their fanbase grow as people spent more time on social media platforms and YouTube.

During the time of lockdown, Roshen Fahis switched from travel vlogging to entertainment videos which included ultimate prank clips. It was during these times that Roshen's siblings Zaiba and Rashid also started creating prank videos, and most of these clips became viral on online spaces. One of the most popular videos of Roshan is his funny cake-making clip with Mollywood star Aju Varghese. Racking up more than one million views, this clip is still one of the most appreciated videos from the vlogger.

"I aim to revolutionize prank video making in India. We have seen several top-rated viral prank videos made in western countries, and I wish to make such videos in India that will get global reach," added Roshen.