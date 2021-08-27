Food vlogging is very popular on the internet, and celebrated vloggers used to get millions of views on YouTube and other platforms. Most of these food vloggers used to concentrate on reputed restaurants and several content creators allegedly use their pages to promote restaurants and hotels. However, a YouTube channel Street Food Kerala is trying to stand out in the food vlogging sector. Instead of focusing on top-rated restaurants, Abdul Hakeem who runs this channel concentrates on small food outlets that provide dishes to the general public at a very affordable rate.

Biriyani for Rs 20 and Meals for Rs 25

Hakeem, in his channel, has uploaded several videos, and interestingly, some videos show restaurant owners in Kerala who sell biriyani for as low as Rs 20 and meals for Rs 25. In one video, this YouTuber portrayed the life story of Kunjunni Nair who has been running a small teashop restaurant over the past 56 years. He also introduced Krishnan Nair's teashop that has been operational for the last 100 years.

"Every region has its own tastes, and I love to explore it. I started my YouTube channel not just to earn fame as a vlogger, instead, I wanted to show people the taste and deliciousness of the country food. Over the past few years, people in Kerala are running behind fast foods along with the Middle East and Italian recipes. I wonder why our people are not exploring the tastes of our traditional food that are available at a very affordable rate," said Abdul Hakeem.

Exploring the traditional taste

Hakeem reveals that his ultimate aim lies in elevating the tastes of Kerala to audiences all across the world. He also added that small-time restaurants are a blessing for people, especially at this pandemic time where people are looking for affordable food choices.

"When I used to return from my school, the delicious fragrance of Kerala parotta used to tickle my heart. I also used to look at the dishes which were stored in the glass cupboards. When I was working in the Middle East, I realized the importance of traditional food in our day-to-day lives. After coming back to Kerala, I started hunting for affordable restaurants that offer good food to people. I am a full-time vlogger now, but I am not doing it just for my monetary gains. Food is the most important thing in everyone's life, and I wish to propagate the taste and delicacy of Indian foods," added Hakeem.