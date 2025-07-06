Kerala's healthcare system, once hailed as a model for other Indian states, is now under intense scrutiny following a series of troubling incidents. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his administration, in power since 2016, have consistently promoted their achievements in the health sector. However, recent events have led the Congress-led opposition to dismiss these claims as mere public relations exercises.

The unraveling of the state's healthcare narrative began when Dr. Harris Chirackal, a respected urologist, publicly disclosed a severe shortage of medical equipment and supplies at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College hospital. This shortage forced the postponement of surgeries, highlighting significant gaps in the healthcare infrastructure.

The situation worsened when a toilet block attached to a medical ward at the Kottayam Medical College hospital collapsed. State Health Minister Veena George and State Cooperation Minister V.N. Vasavan initially downplayed the incident, stating that the building was closed and unused, with only two people suffering minor injuries.

However, the situation took a tragic turn when first-time legislator Chandy Oomme raised concerns about a missing bystander. This prompted a rescue operation, which, after three hours, recovered the body of 56-year-old Bindhu from the debris. This incident sparked widespread media and social media scrutiny, delving into the underlying issues plaguing Kerala's healthcare sector.

The healthcare workers, who are the backbone of Kerala's health sector, receive nothing but neglect from the government. They continue to provide healthcare services for ordinary citizens despite innumerable obstacles and scarce resources. Yet their services go unrecognized.

Public health activist Dr. S.S. Lal, who has extensive experience working with the World Health Organization, commented on the situation, stating, "Whatever Kerala has gained is because of the work of successive governments in the state, and whatever happened during the pre-Independence period in the state." He criticized the current administration, saying, "The Left government has landed in soup now because when credit comes to Kerala's health sector, CM Vijayan and George take credit, but when something untoward happens, the blame falls on the medical professionals. This government has made a mess of the health sector like no other government."

The opposition, led by V.D. Satheesan, has been vocal in its criticism. Satheesan remarked, "What we have been saying, especially on the floor of the Assembly for years, that the health sector is in dire straits, has come true." He accused the government of fudging crucial COVID-19 figures and relying on a PR exercise to project a false narrative. "Communicable diseases in Kerala are rampant. George, the Minister, has turned intolerant, and we will not go back on our demand, which is -- George has to resign," he added.

Amidst this controversy, Chief Minister Vijayan's departure to the United States for medical treatment has further fueled criticism. Questions have been raised about the quality of the state's healthcare system, with critics asking why the Chief Minister and former Chief Minister V.S. Achuthanandan are seeking treatment outside the public healthcare system if it is as robust as claimed.

Government response

Chandy Oomme, after inspecting the dilapidated men's hostel at the Kottayam Medical College, criticized the authorities for housing around 100 students in substandard conditions. "The Kerala government should immediately make alternate arrangements to house these students elsewhere, as things are really bad there," he stated.

In response to the mounting pressure, Minister Veena George visited the family of Bindhu, the woman who died in the building collapse. During her visit, she offered condolences and assured the family of government support. Visuals aired by television channels showed the minister breaking down while speaking to Bindhu's elderly mother. She also consoled Bindhu's husband, Visruthan, who appealed for a permanent government job for their son, a B.Tech graduate.

George promised that the family's demands, including financial compensation, medical care for Bindhu's daughter, and employment for her son, would be seriously considered. She added that immediate steps would be taken to form a medical board to facilitate surgery for Bindhu's daughter.

"The government stands with you in this hour of grief. The Chief Minister will soon announce a comprehensive support package," George told the family. She was accompanied by CPI(M) state committee member K. Anil Kumar, who assured the family that the government and the party would help complete the construction of their house.

Despite these assurances, the tragedy has triggered a political storm across Kerala, with the opposition Congress and BJP demanding Veena George's resignation, blaming the health department for negligence. The ongoing protests have put the minister in a tight spot, although she has received support from her party. The coming days will reveal whether the protests demanding her resignation will subside or if Chief Minister Vijayan, who is also under pressure, will take further action.