Poland Moosa, founder of the global fragrance brand Fragrance World, has become the first person in Kerala to own the 2025 Bentley Bentayga Signature Edition. The ultra-luxury SUV, finished in a dazzling rose gold shade, was unveiled in a grand ceremony in Malappuram, attended by Moosa and his sons, who arrived in a helicopter. Known for his rags-to-riches story from Mysore to Dubai, Moosa has now added another gem to his elite car collection.

At just nine years old, a young boy fled his home and arrived in Mysore in the late 1960s, setting out on a journey marked by hardship and resilience that would eventually lead to global success. In Mysore, he began working as a restaurant cleaner, later taking on a series of tough jobs to survive. Then, in 1977, he moved to Dubai on a houseboy visa, seeking better prospects. There, he labored in a small shoe store, walking long distances each day under the unforgiving desert sun all in pursuit of a dream he refused to let go.

In 1988, he journeyed to Poland in pursuit of better opportunities a decision that would prove to be the turning point in his life. The experience reshaped his path and equipped him with the tools to succeed. Upon returning to Dubai, he emerged as a thriving entrepreneur. Today, he is famously known as "Poland Moosa," a name that honors the transformative chapter in Poland that led him from struggle to remarkable success.

Moosa's remarkable journey has led him to own a collection of some of the most luxurious cars in the world. The latest addition to his impressive fleet is the 2025 Bentley Bentayga Signature Edition, the first of its kind in Kerala.

Finished in a stunning rose gold, the Bentley Bentayga Signature Edition is a true head-turner. It features a powerful 4.0-litre V8 twin-turbo engine producing 542 horsepower and 770 Nm of peak torque. With an 8-speed automatic transmission, power is delivered to all four wheels. The SUV can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.5 seconds, securing its place among the fastest luxury SUVs in the world.

The interior is appointed with top-tier materials and the latest in automotive technology, offering unmatched comfort and elegance. LED lighting throughout the cabin adds a sophisticated, modern touch.

Poland Moosa reportedly spent over ₹10 crore on the vehicle, including bespoke customizations. The Bentley now joins his elite car collection, which includes a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, Mercedes G-Wagon, Range Rover, Land Rover Defender, Toyota Land Cruiser, Mini Cooper, and Porsche, among others.

A native of Malappuram, Kerala, Moosa is the founder of the international fragrance empire Fragrance World, which operates in 132 countries. He also owns leading perfume brands like French Avenue. In 2024, he was honored with the title "The King of Perfume" for his outstanding contributions to the fragrance industry.