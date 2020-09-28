A debate on Feminism has emerged in Kerala over the actions of dubbing artist and actress Bhagyalaskhmi. After a video of her assaulting a Youtuber made the rounds on the internet a lot has been said about her conduct where she is seen slapping and hitting Vijay P Nair.

Health Minister KK Shailaja has also weighed in on the subject saying that Vijay's videos on women were unacceptable. However, she debated the 'extent' of the actress' reaction.

The debate on Bhagyalakshmi assault row

On Saturday a video emerged on the internet showing Bhagyalakshmi and some activists who were hitting and yelling at a YouTuber Vijay P Nair in Kerala. They poured black ink on him and assaulted him over a derogatory video against women on YouTube.

Nair had posted a recent video titled, 'Why do feminists in India, especially Kerala, not wear underwear'. In the video, he targeted many acclaimed artists. Among them were notable 86-year-old poet Sugatha Kumari and many other well-known figures. This video led to the confrontation and assault of Vijay P Nair. They also made him apologise in his video for posting that video, however, he had later clarified that he was not sorry.

The YouTuber had registered a case against Bhagyalakshmi and the women who attacked him, leading to public debate and outrage over the matter. A case was booked against three women under various sections of the IPC — 452 294B(Sings, recites or utters any obscene song, ballad or words, in or near any public place), 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (Criminal intimidation), 392 (robbery), 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

Meanwhile, two FIRs were also registered against Nair under section 509 of the IPC (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 120(O) of the Kerala Police Act (Causing nuisance).

Health Minister KK Shailaja on Sunday told the media about the matter 'commending' the women for reacting, "It is not wrong to react against this. However, to what extent you can take that reaction is something that has to be looked at legally...I commend them for reacting. The way in which they reacted, we can discuss later. But what that man did, his approach, was extremely vulgar. There is no need for a gender divide while reacting to this. Both men and women should react against such men."

It is yet to be seen where this case will lead and what action will be taken in the matter, as netizens debate the propriety in the matter.