A 25-year old woman from Kerala pursuing her masters in New Zealand was among the 49 victims killed in the Christchurch massacre that took place on Friday.

Ansi Alibava Karippakulam hailing from Kodungallur in Thrissur district was killed in the mosque shooting. A student of Lincoln University, Ansi was pursuing her MBA in Agribusiness management and was married to Thiruvallur Ponnath Abdul Nazar who was working with a private firm there.

The victim was earlier listed as missing along with the names of seven other people of Indian origin. But on Friday, her family was informed that she was shot in the legs during the terror attack but succumbed to her injuries on Saturday evening.

Nazar hailing from Madavana in Kochi was at the mosque when the tragedy happened, he escaped the attack unhurt. The couple had moved to New Zealand a year back and was staying at Christchurch.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has also expressed his condolences over the sad demise of the victim. The CM tweeted from his official handle saying that he is deeply saddened by the news of Ansi's death after the New Zealand terror attack. He said that the Non-Resident Keralite's Affairs Department (Norka-Roots) has been contacted to collect further information on the victim and to take adequate actions.

At least 49 people have been killed and many have been left injured in the shootings on Al Noor mosque and Linwood mosque in Christchurch after a 28-year-old Australian, Brenton Harrison Tarrant attacked the mosques with an assault rifle. Four people have been arrested in connection with the terror attack with Tarrent being the primary suspect, as he had live-streamed the attack on Facebook.