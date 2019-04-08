A tourist and paragliding pilot died after the aircraft crash-landed at Dhobi in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Altho Bachu, 23, from Kerala, and paraglider operator Naresh Kumar, 25. They were rushed to hospital but succumbed to injuries around Sunday afternoon.

They had taken-off from Falayan paragliding site at Naggar Tehsil in Kullu. The tragic incident took place while they were flying above Dhobi valley (around 19 km from the district headquarters). According to reports, the glide had stalled.

According to Superintendent of Police Shalini Agnihotri, they had suffered serious injuries due to the fall. She also said that the kin of the deceased have been informed about the accident and they are on their way to Kullu.

Initially, a case was registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 337 (endangering life by rash or negligently act).

The case is being investigated by Patlikuhal police station in-charge Daya Ram Thakur. He said that the investigation will be on whether the accident happened due to negligence.

District tourism development officer Bhag Chand Negi said Falayan site is government approved and the tourism department kept a watch on paragliding operators. "The pilot had a license to fly. This seems to be an accident. Police are investigating the case," he said, reports TOI.