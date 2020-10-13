Mollywood superstar Mohanlal's Malayalam movie Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham has won three coveted honours at the 50th Kerala State Film Awards 2020 before its theatrical release in India.

Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham is a historical epic war film, which is directed by Priyadarshan. Set in the 16th century, the film revolves around the story of the legendary Kunjali Marakkar IV and his epic warfare against the Portuguese. Mohanlal is playing the title role and Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Arjun Sarja, Suniel Shetty, Prabhu, Keerthy Suresh and Manju Warrier essay pivotal roles.

Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham was scheduled for its theatrical release along with its dubbed version in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu languages on March 26. But the film was premiered in the UAE, but its release in India was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The makers are yet to announce its release date.

The winners of the Kerala State Film Awards 2020 were announced today and the Mohanlal starrer has won three awards. Brindha Gopal and Prasanna have won the Best Choreography for their work in Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, while Vineeth and Siddharth Priyadarshan bagged Best Dubbing Artist and VFX, respectively.

Here is the complete winners' list of the 50th Kerala State Film Awards 2020:

Best Film – Vasanthi

Second Best Film – Kenchira

Best Actor – Suraj Venjaramoodu, Android Kunjappan Version 5.25 and Vikruthi

Best Actress – Kani Kusruti, Biriyani

Best Director – Lijo Jose Pellissery, Jallikattu

Best Character Actor – Fahad Faasil, Kumbalangi Nights

Best Character Actress – Swasika, Vasanthi

Best Film with Popular Appeal and Aesthetic Value – Kumbalangi Nights

Best Children's Film – Nani

Best Screenplay (Original) – Rahman Brothers, Vasanthi

Best Screenplay (Adapted) – PS Rafeeque, Thottappan

Best Child Artist (Male) – Vasudev Sajeesh Mara, Sullu and Kallanottam

Best Child Artist (Female) – Catherine Viji, Nani

Best Debut Director – Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval, Android Kunjappan Version 5.25

Best Music Director – Sushin Shyam, Kumbalangi Nights

Best Male Singer – Najim Arshad

Best Female Singer – Madhusree Narayanan

Best Background Music – Ajmal Hassbulla, Vrithakrithiyulla Chathura

Best Cinematography – Prathap V Nair, Kenchira

Best Editor – Kiran Das, Ishq