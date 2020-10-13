Mollywood superstar Mohanlal's Malayalam movie Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham has won three coveted honours at the 50th Kerala State Film Awards 2020 before its theatrical release in India.
Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham is a historical epic war film, which is directed by Priyadarshan. Set in the 16th century, the film revolves around the story of the legendary Kunjali Marakkar IV and his epic warfare against the Portuguese. Mohanlal is playing the title role and Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Arjun Sarja, Suniel Shetty, Prabhu, Keerthy Suresh and Manju Warrier essay pivotal roles.
Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham was scheduled for its theatrical release along with its dubbed version in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu languages on March 26. But the film was premiered in the UAE, but its release in India was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The makers are yet to announce its release date.
The winners of the Kerala State Film Awards 2020 were announced today and the Mohanlal starrer has won three awards. Brindha Gopal and Prasanna have won the Best Choreography for their work in Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, while Vineeth and Siddharth Priyadarshan bagged Best Dubbing Artist and VFX, respectively.
Here is the complete winners' list of the 50th Kerala State Film Awards 2020:
Best Film – Vasanthi
Second Best Film – Kenchira
Best Actor – Suraj Venjaramoodu, Android Kunjappan Version 5.25 and Vikruthi
Best Actress – Kani Kusruti, Biriyani
Best Director – Lijo Jose Pellissery, Jallikattu
Best Character Actor – Fahad Faasil, Kumbalangi Nights
Best Character Actress – Swasika, Vasanthi
Best Film with Popular Appeal and Aesthetic Value – Kumbalangi Nights
Best Children's Film – Nani
Best Screenplay (Original) – Rahman Brothers, Vasanthi
Best Screenplay (Adapted) – PS Rafeeque, Thottappan
Best Child Artist (Male) – Vasudev Sajeesh Mara, Sullu and Kallanottam
Best Child Artist (Female) – Catherine Viji, Nani
Best Debut Director – Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval, Android Kunjappan Version 5.25
Best Music Director – Sushin Shyam, Kumbalangi Nights
Best Male Singer – Najim Arshad
Best Female Singer – Madhusree Narayanan
Best Background Music – Ajmal Hassbulla, Vrithakrithiyulla Chathura
Best Cinematography – Prathap V Nair, Kenchira
Best Editor – Kiran Das, Ishq