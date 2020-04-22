As the entire nation is locked down to combat coronavirus outbreak, Firoz Kunnamparambil, a self-styled charity worker in Kerala has proved that social distancing measures are not meant for him. In a recent video shared by Firoz Kunnamparambil, we can see him standing in the midst of a crowd without any face masks.

Why Firoz, if Kerala has a government?

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan has assured that the government has ensured food and other needs for the general public during the coronavirus lockdown period. However, in the video, Firoz Kunnamparambil claimed that people living in the area where he visited are starving due to the non-availability of food.

Firoz also made it clear that he contacted MLA Anil Kumar before reaching the Wandoor constituency to supply food and other things. It should be noted that Firoz Kunnamparambil is living in Alathur, a small town in Palakkad district, and he has apparently traveled to Malappuram to visit Anil Kumar's constituency.

Who is Firoz Kunnamparambil?

In several interviews, Firoz Kunnamparambil had revealed that he was a small mobile shop owner until 2016. In 2016, he started the so-called charity work on social media platforms, and he amassed funds majorly from non-residential Indians working in the middle east.

Recently, Firoz Kunnamparambil, while talking to 24News has admitted that his operations have violated the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act. The self-styled charity worker also revealed that he had collected blank cheques from patients for whom he sought money for treatment.

Firoz Kunnamparambil derogatory comments against Jazla Madassery

A few months back, Firoz Kunnamparambil had made derogatory comments against social activist Jazla Madassery. Firoz made these comments when Jazla criticized him for participating in a UDF election campaign despite repeated claims that he has no political connections.

In his video, Firoz, without mentioning anyone's name alleged that woman who criticized him is actually a prostitute who sells her body to others. Responding to this Jazla asked whether prostitutes are banned from criticizing anyone. The Bigg Boss participant also added that she is planning to move legally against Firoz.

Firoz Kunnamparambil fans attacked Kerala health minister

A few months back, fans of Firoz Kunnamparambil had lodged a brutal cyberattack against KK Shailaja teacher, the honorable health minister of Kerala, after she lashed out at illicit online charity mafia that flourishes in the state.

The social media attack was triggered when Shailaja teacher assured strict actions against online fundraising groups and people who conduct operations illegally. The minister had also made it clear that the Kerala government's social security mission is doing everything to ensure the wellbeing of the poor people.

As controversies regarding illicit money laundering shrouded, Firoz Kunnamparambil started a foundation named 'Firoz Kunnamparambil Foundation'. Interestingly, this foundation has only two board members, Firoz, and his brother.