In a chilling incident from Kerala's Palakkad district, a 6-year-old was murdered in the name of religion after a so-called "inner call" from Almighty prompted the sacrifice. A pregnant woman aged 30 murdered her youngest son in order to please Allah. After the slaughter, she even called the police and informed about the incident.

As the police rushed to the scene of crime, the woman identified as Shahida was waiting for the cops with blood-stained clothes still on her. The police rushed to the house and found the 6-year-old boy lying dead on the bathroom floor of her house. Shahida's husband, an auto-driver, and two other sons were asleep and reportedly unaware of the murder.

Ritual killing in 21st century

The horrifying ritual killing took place on Sunday, between the wee hours of 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. Shahida, a madrasa school teacher, believed to be three months pregnant, reportedly took her youngest son, Ameel Ihsan to the bathroom and tied the young boys' hands and legs before slitting his throat with a kitchen knife. Her other two sons, Adul Atheef, 11, and Ameel Aideed, 8, were sleeping in another room with their father, Sulaiman, when the incident happened.

After the murder, she called 112 emergency control room and a police team, headed by Assistant sub-inspector George Harris, reached the scene of crime. To their surprise, Shahida was waiting for the cops at the gate.

As per the First Information Report filed at the Palakkad South station, Shahida said she sacrificed her child to "Allah" after some sort of an inner calling. She has been booked under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.

"What is mentioned in the FIR is what the mother told the police control room. Only after a thorough investigation can we conclude whether that was indeed the reason or whether there are other reasons," Palakkad Superintendent of Police, Viswanadh R told .

The police will conduct their investigations and also do a psych evaluation of the woman.

Shockingly, this isn't an isolated incident. Recently, Andhra Pradesh couple, both teachers, bludgeoned their two children, Alekhya (27) and Sai Divya (22), believing that their daughters would reawaken a day later.