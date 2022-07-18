Parents were up in arms after girl students, appearing for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) at a examination centre near here on Sunday, were asked to remove their innerwear.

An angry parent, whose daughter had to undergo this ordeal at the centre in Ayoor, 60 km from Thiruvananthapuram, said on Monday what happened is totally unacceptable and he had no other option but to give a complaint.

"We dropped her around 12 noon at the examination centre and later we were asked to give a shawl by the exam officials. It was only after she came out after the examination did we realise what had happened. It seems there was a metal object in her innerwear and it was found out during the screening. She and many other students were asked to remove such innerwear and then only they were allowed to take the examination. Even the college where the examination took place said they had no role, as these things were done by an agency who was entrusted for the conduct of the examination," he said.

All those who candidates who had to undergo such humiliation were under tremendous duress and they were unable to perform well because of this insensitive behaviour of the centre officials, the parent added.

K.M. Abhijith, President of the NSUI state wing, said appropriate action should be taken against the wrong-doers, while students, after hearing about the incident, staged protest marches towards the institution where this incident took place.

The institution has washed their hands off the incident and blamed the agency which was entrusted with the conduct of the examination for what happened.

The local police also started a probe after a complaint was registered.

