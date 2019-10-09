Days after Kerala's serial killer Jolly Shaju was nabbed by the Kerala Police, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the sensational deaths stated that the prime accused allegedly planned to commit more murders.

47-year-old Jolly Shaju has been accused of killing six members of her family over a period of 14 years in Kerala's Kozhikode district in Koodathayi village. Shaju admitted that she had committed the crime and was reportedly planning to kill two children in her extended family this time.

Addressing a media gathering, Kozhikode rural SP KG Simon, who is heading the SIT in connection with six deaths in the family, informed that this time the deaths will stop as Jolly is in custody. "We have some proofs that she planned more killings," KG Simon stated.

The Kerala Police have now decided to induct expert officials in the SIT, according to state police chief Lok Nath Behera. Meanwhile, to conduct trace analysis of the dead bodies, the state police will reportedly seek the help of the best lab in the country and if required, foreign labs will also be approached.

The Kerala Case

Between 2002 and 2016, six members of a family were killed. The first one to get killed was Jolly's mother-in-law Annamma Thomas who was apparently the most important person in the family. In 2008, Jolly's father-in-law Tom Thomas passed away. It is said that Jolly allegedly killed them in order to take away the property.

Later in 2011, Jolly's husband breathed his last. The Investigating Officer (IO), who is handling the serial murder case, revealed that their relationship was in a very "bad state during the last days, which ultimately led to his death."

Following this, Annamma's brother Mathew died in 2014. The same year, a toddler, Alphine Shaju, was allegedly killed by Jolly. The last death was of Alphine's mother in 2016.

The state police have arrested Jolly along with a jewellery shop employee MS Mathew and one Prajikumar in connection with the deaths of six of a family. Prajikumar used to supply cyanide to Jolly to carry out murders in Kudathai village of the district.