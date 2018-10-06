After the floods Kerala faced in August, the God's Own Country is gearing up for another bout of heavy rainfall this weekend.
Tamil Nadu is also predicted to be hit with the rains and fishermen have been warned not to venture out into the sea for the next few days.
On Friday, the Tamil Nadu state government declared all educational institutes closed since it was predicted to rain that day.
Live Updates
Navy on high alert in Kerala
"All naval assets at Kochi, both air as well as surface, being maintained at high alert to render any assistance to the state administration and local population in case of any contingency caused due to adverse weather," the Navy told news agency ANI.
IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu on Oct 6
The IMD has predicted heavy rains along with thunderstorm and lightning over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, and parts of Kerala and Karnataka.
NRDF teams deployed in Kerala on Friday
On Friday, NRDF teams were deployed to Idukki, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Palakkad and Pathanamthitta and were kept on standby.
In the wake of predictions of heavy rains in the State, NDRF teams have been deployed in Wayanad, Palakkad, Idukki, Pathanamthitta and Kozhikode districts. A request has been made for 10 more units. pic.twitter.com/S0fPwnHPXe— CMO Kerala (@CMOKerala) October 5, 2018
On Friday, Tamil Nadu government issued alerts
We are alert and have taken all precautionary measures. We have issued necessary directions to 32 districts: Udhaya Kumar, Tamil Nadu Minister, on heavy rain alert in Tamil Nadu pic.twitter.com/y25HVnrovS— ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2018
Tourist movement restricted
Tourists have been advised not to go to hill stations till the red alert has been cleared. The Kerala government has also cautioned those living on the banks of rivers Pamba and Periyar.
Control rooms set up in Kerala
As a precautionary measure, control rooms have been set up all over Kerala as a relief measure.
"All steps have been taken to open relief camps if necessary. Control rooms have been opened in taluks. Fishermen have been asked to return, venturing into the sea has been stopped. Beaches in the district are closed. Tourist movement to hill stations has been banned," Ernakulam District Collector Mohammed Safirulla said to Indian express.
Dams shutters opened in Kerala
Shutters of at least 14 dams opened in Kerala. The Banasurasagar dams in Wayanad were opened on Friday, as well as one shutter of the Idukki dam on Saturday morning.
Low pressure over ArabianSea
The low pressure over the southern part of the Arabian Sea will most likely become a cyclone.