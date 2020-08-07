In the wake of heavy rains in Kerala, five bodies have been recovered and 80 persons are feared trapped in a major landslide at Rajamala near Munnar in Idukki district of Kerala. So far 10 people have been rescued and shifted to the hospital.

A portion of Pettimudi hills at Rajamala in Munnar, in Idukki district, came crashing due to the major landslide during the wee hours on Friday, August 7, trapping scores of estate workers under heaps of debris.

According to rescue workers, four lanes of quarters and a church are buried under mud and around 80 people are feared trapped, reported the New Indian Express, Kerala. At least 20 houses were buried under the landslide.

Periyavara bridge washed away due to landslide

According to sources, the people were sleeping in the quarters and there was little time to escape. With the Periyavara bridge being swept away, it became all the more difficult for rescue workers to reach the spot.

District collector H Dhineshan said that a team of rescue personnel was sent to Pettymudy after he was briefed about the mishap and search operations to locate and rescue people are underway, as per reports.

Idukki SP said, "A landslide occurred in Rajamala today. So far, 10 people have been rescued. The landslide occurred at a place where tea plantation workers reside. We don't know the exact numbers yet, but at least three families are stranded there."

Teams of Fire and Rescue personnel, NDRF, revenue officials, estate workers and police are conducting rescue operations. Facilities have been arranged at the hospitals nearby to provide necessary treatment facilities to the people being rescued.