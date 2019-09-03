Kerala-based Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) President Thushar Vellappally, who is facing charges in a cheque bounce case in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), has ruled out any further moves for an out-of-court settlement with the complainant, Nasil Abdullah.

He had earlier attempted to settle the Rs 19 crore cheque-default case with his former business associate through a negotiated deal, reported Manorama.

"I will continue with the legal procedures and also explore possibilities of filing a case in India in connection with the issue," Thushar was quoted as saying by the news portal.

The dishonoured cheque was issued by Thushar to the Ajman-based Keralite businessman, who was running a subcontracting company, almost a decade ago.

Meanwhile, a Dubai court on Monday rejected a civil case filed by Nasil appealing travel restrictions on Thushar. A criminal case against him is already under consideration in an Ajman court.

"The only dispute is over the amount involved. It is a fact that Thushar owes me money and he had left the UAE without paying it," Nasil said, adding, "The financial burden I am facing on account of his dues is immense. Even then, Thushar is trying to avoid paying the money altogether or reducing the amount."

Sound Clips

Referring to Nasil's sound clips circulating on social media, indicating that Thushar was trapped, the BDJS leader said that it proved his innocence. The BDJS leader also said that it was deplorable that there was a move to communalise the matter.

Nasil had earlier said that Thushar may use the sound clips to settle the issue in favour of the BDJS leader. "Thushar and his supporters are seeking ways to escape punishment," said Nasil.

Thushar leads the Kerala-based fledging political party BJDS, which is an ally of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). His father Vellapally Natesan, who made money from liquor business, is the general secretary of Ezhava community organisation – Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana Yogam (SNDP).

Thushar, who had contested the last Lok Sabha elections from Wayanad, was defeated by the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi.