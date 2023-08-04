In one of the rare incidents invoking both shame and pride at the same time, Kerala Police has detained four cops from Karnataka Police.

Karnataka Police, who were in Kerala to arrest accused in Crypto currency scam, apparently demanded a bribe of Rs 25 lakh to settle the case. Kerala Police, after receiving information about the case, swung into action and promptly arrested the Karnataka Police team including a sub-inspector and even recovered the bribe money from their vehicle.

What happened?

In total, four Karnataka cops have been detained by Kerala Police for alleged extortion. The incident, which took place in Kerala's Kochi district, came to light when the fiancee of one of the two suspects filed a complaint with the local police, following which Kerala Police detained the four Karnataka cops.

According to Kerala police officials, the four cops had traveled to Kochi on August 1 to catch two suspects, named Akhil and Nikhil, in a cheating case filed in Karnataka. The Karnataka officers managed to locate and nab two of the suspects and then allegedly demanded bribe from them.

The suspects Akhil and Nikhil were being chased in connection with an online cryptocurrency cheating case that took place in Karnataka. After the accused were arrested, Karnataka Police allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 25 lakh each to let them go.

One of the accused, reportedly, even paid Rs 1 lakh, while the other shelled out Rs 2.95 lakh. However, the fiancee of one of the accused brought the matter to the notice of Kerala Police, following which four cops were detained. Kerala Police even recovered Rs 3.95 lakh from their vehicle. Further investigations are on and reportedly, a senior police officer from Karnataka Police has reached Kochi to assist with the matter.

It's funny but also not!

A classic case of black humor, the incidents amused netizens, while being of serious and grave nature. "Well, it seems the Karnataka Police forgot to bring their own bribe money," joked a user on social media, while also applauding the Kerala Police for their brave and timely action. Politics and blame game followed too. "Does Karnataka Police not pay enough to their officers that they have to get out and look for illegal ways of making money?" questioned a netizen.