Even though the second wave of coronavirus has waned in India, the Covid scare in Kerala is still at large, as the daily test positivity rate (TPR) in the state is showing no signs of plummeting to a safe level. Authorities in Kerala expected a slowdown in the Covid spread after the lockdown, but even after two months of strict restrictions, the TPR in the state is still above 10, which several medical experts consider as a matter of concern.

Kerala's TPR above the national average

On June 21, the daily test positivity rate in Kerala was 9.63 percent. Authorities believed that the TPR could go below 6 within a week, as it climbed and reached a weekly average of 10.4 percent. It should be noted that the weekly TPR average in India is just 2.97 percent, a statistic that clearly indicates that the Kerala model has miserably failed in combating the spread of Covid. As the lockdown measures are relaxed in several districts, the daily TPR is expected to rise in the coming days.

Universities conducting exams and the possibility of a third wave

In the meantime, several universities in Kerala have already resumed their postponed examinations. Universities in the state decided to take this suicidal move at a time when the Covid pandemic in the state is still posing a huge public health risk. Moreover, several universities have also banned students who are tested positive for Covid to write the examinations.

As the public pressure mounted up, Shashi Tharoor MP has apparently talked with the governor to do necessary actions to postpone the examinations. Kerala Students Union (KSU) has also written to the governor and the chief minister of the state to postpone the examinations as most of the students have not received the vaccination. They have also urged the authorities to conduct the examination via online means.

In the meantime, several medical experts have already issued a dire warning regarding a possible third-wave outbreak in the nation. Recently, AIIMS director Dr. Randeep Guleria had warned that a potential third wave of coronavirus could hit the country within five to six weeks.