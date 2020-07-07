Coronavirus continues to tighten its grip on humankind and countries around the world are fighting hard to overcome this major health crisis. During the pandemic, there have been strange events involving COVID-19 patients or suspects. Adding yet another bizarre incident to the list is of a Kerala man who gave a tough time to health workers by breaking home quarantine norms.

Anyone returning from abroad is subjected to mandatory home quarantine. A 47-year-old NRI from Kerala returned from Riyadh on July 3 and was placed under home quarantine. However, things go awry and the unidentified man flouted the home quarantine regulation and went off wandering about the roads after a scuffle with his wife. Things were about to get tenser for this man.

A tense stand-off, endangering many

The incident took place in the town of Pathanamthitta, Kerala, on Monday afternoon when COVID-19 patrol police stationed at the St Peter's Junction noticed the man traveling on a scooter without a face mask. The Centre has ordered face masks mandatory in public places, but that's not the only law the man was violating.

The police stopped the man for questioning and learned about his travel history. Upon this, the police took the man's home number and found out from his wife that he left after a minor tiff between the married couple. When the cops pulled him for violation of home quarantine norms, the man got annoyed and refused to go to the hospital.

The police then called health officials for assistance. When the PPE-clad health workers arrived to take the man in, he started running around as shown in the video. The health workers chased after him and nabbed him after a good run.

As seen in the video, locals and police officials were trying to hep the health officials, but they were asked to back off by the health workers for their own safety. The health workers tie up the man, pull a stretcher out of the ambulance and took him to Kozhanchery Hospital, the New Indian Express reported.

The entire area where the chase happened was disinfected by Fire and Rescue officers and contact tracing is reportedly underway.