In a tragic incident, a man allegedly tried murdering his sister by mixing poison in her ice cream. The 22-year-old was later arrested on Thursday in Kasaragod, according to police officials.

As per reports, the accused wanted to "live alone" and hence allegedly mixed poison in the ice cream which his sister and parents consumed on August 4 night.

An investigation into the matter was undertaken following which it was revealed that the death of 16-year-old Ann Mary on August 5 at Balal in Kasaragod was a murder. "We have recorded the arrest of her brother Albin who confessed that he had mixed poison in her ice cream," they said.

Their father, Benny, was also admitted to the hospital on August 5 morning along with her after both of them complained of uneasiness.

However, his mother was not hospitalised, police officials confirmed.

(With agency inputs)