When the entire world has almost waged a war against coronavirus, a Kerala man, who recently returned from virus-hit Malaysia, has died. He had been working in Malaysia for the last three years.

Cases in Malaysia are on a rise and doctors at a hospital in Ernakulam where he was being treated have said that the cause of his death was several illnesses. He had many health problems when he arrived from Malaysia and on his arrival, he was admitted to an isolation ward as a precautionary measure.

Reports state that there are around 25 positive cases of coronavirus in Malaysia.

The 36-year-old deceased man has been identified as Jainesh. On Thursday night, Jainesh landed at the Cochin airport and was rushed to the isolation ward at the Government Medical College Hospital.

Jainesh, from Payyannur in Kannur, had tested negative for the virus when his samples were sent for testing. Efforts are on to pinpoint the actual cause of his death.

He was suffering from coronavirus-like symptoms like respiratory problems and pneumonia when he landed and doctors added that he was also a diabetic. In order to confirm the real cause of Jainesh's death; more samples have been sent for testing.

The man's illness surfaced during the thermal screening carried out upon his arrival.

According to a report that appeared in HT, Dr Ganesh Mohanan, a senior doctor of the Government Medical College Hospital stated, "In the preliminary investigation, we found he developed acute pneumonia and respiratory distress syndrome. We also understood that he was diabetic. Blood sugar can flare up when there is an acute infection."

When the medical authorities were asked for the test results, they stated that the results are awaited and the samples are being tested at NiV lab at Alappuzha.

The officials added that Ernakulam District Collector S Suhas had visited the patient at the hospital on Friday.

It should be noted that three cases of coronavirus had surfaced in Kerala but the state authorities and the medical authorities had stated that the patients were given treatment and were discharged after they recovered fully from the infection.