Palakkad was widely considered as the most promising constituency of CPI(M) in Kerala. Popularly called the 'Red Fort', the constituency has always shown its leniency towards CPI(M). Exit polls had also substantiated this fact as most of the media outlets predicted that MB Rajesh will win the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

However, things have now taken an unexpected turn, and as per the latest updates, UDF's VK Sreekandan is leading in the constituency with a margin of more than 33,000 votes. Political experts believe that CPI(M)'s arrogant politics and the undeniable Sabarimala effect has played a crucial role behind the left front's pathetic fall.

MB Rajesh was the winner from Palakkad constituency in the last two Lok Sabha elections, and the unexpected fall of the MP comes as a real shocker.

In Alathur, UDF's Remya Haridas is leading with a margin of 27,000 votes. It should be noted that she has overshadowed CPI(M)'s reigning MP PK Biju with a considerable margin.

As per the latest updates, UDF is leading in 19 of 20 seats in Kerala. LDF is only leading in Alappuzha. However, the margin of lead in Alappuzha is just 300, and it may change at any time.

Stay tuned for more updates.