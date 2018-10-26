K. Anvar Sadath, Vice Chairman and Executive Director of Kerala Infrastructure and Technology For Education (KITE), has become the first Indian to receive AECT's International Contributions Award.

The award was handed over by Phillip Harris, Executive Director of Association for Educational Communications and Technology (AECT) at a ceremony held at Kansas City on Thursday night.

"Sadath's outstanding and continuous contributions to the field of educational communications and technology in the international setting is well appreciated. We are impressed with his work and service to this field," the AECT committee said.

Sadath heads the implementation of Kerala Hi-tech School project which has converted almost 45,000 classrooms of Classes 8 to 12 to hi-tech ones, besides empowering all teachers to handle the pedagogy-based classroom transactions that connect 15,000 schools.

"Our strength is by integrating technology into the curriculum to enhance teaching and learning," said Sadath.

The AECT is the premier professional association for instructional design and educational technology, headquartered at Bloomington, US. It works to provide international leadership by promoting scholarships and best practices in the creation, use, and management of technologies for effective teaching and learning.