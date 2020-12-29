On December 23 the United Kingdom government informed health authorities about the new mutated strain of coronavirus in the country that has a 70 per cent more contraction rate than the original COVID-19 originated in Wuhan, China.

Soon after the revelation, several world countries including India cut travel ties with the United Kingdom to prevent a possible deadly outbreak. And now, 18 people who returned to Kerala from the United Kingdom before December 23 have been tested positive for coronavirus.

Mutation worries continue

Health authorities in Kerala are now trying to determine whether the people who tested positive for coronavirus are infected with the highly infectious strain discovered in the United Kingdom.

As the scare looms up, KK Shailaja, the health minister of the state urged the Keralites to maintain strict social distancing measures to prevent the spread of this pandemic. She also asked people to step out of their houses only in times of emergency.

"There is no need to panic as of now. However, people should realise that the state is going through a critical state, and as a result, everyone should maintain strict social distancing measures. I request people to step out from homes only in times of emergency," said KK Shailaja.

These new developments are happening in Kerala at a time when schools and colleges in the state are going to get partially opened on January 01. A few days back, the government also gave a green signal to open beer parlours, wine shops, bars, and toddy parlours in the state.

Is the Kerala model failing?

At a time when several states in Kerala have partially flattened the pandemic curve, coronavirus in Kerala is showing no signs of slowing down. Over the past few weeks, the test positivity rate is above 9.5, and on some days, it has gone above 10.

On December 28, 16,000 COVID-19 positive cases were reported in India. However, in Kerala alone, more than 3,000 cases were reported yesterday.