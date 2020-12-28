Despite strict measures to contain the coronavirus spread, the pandemic is showing no signs of slowing down in the US, and the latest statistics reveal that December has been the worst month in the country with a record number of deaths and positive cases. More than 65,000 coronavirus related deaths were reported in the United States until December 27. In comparison, the entire month of November witnessed 36,963 deaths.

Crippling hospital systems and widespread restrictions

Due to the sudden surge in coronavirus cases post the US presidential elections, the country's hospital system has literally crippled, and it has resulted in the implementation of new widespread restrictions.

Even though two coronavirus vaccines were rolled out this month offering new hope, experts believe that Christmas and New Year celebrations could make January 'nightmarish' for citizens in the United States.

"We very well might see a post-seasonal, in the sense of Christmas, New Year's -- surge. When you're dealing with a baseline of 200,000 new cases a day and about 2,000 deaths per day, with the hospitalizations over 120,000, we are really at a very critical point. As we get into the next few weeks. It might actually get worse," Anthony Fauci told CNN.

Fauci had previously predicted that coronavirus positive cases in the country will witness surge upon a surge, and the latest statistics indicate that the words of Fauci are turning true.

Nightmarish January awaits the United States

Dr. Peter Hotez, an infectious disease specialist at the Baylor College of Medicine revealed that the recent rise in coronavirus positive cases in the country is not a good sign for January, especially if people flout social distancing measures during New Year celebrations.

"The projections are just nightmarish. People can still save the lives of their loved ones by practising social distancing and masks. And remember, vaccines are around the corner," said Hotez.

According to the latest statistics, there are more than 19 million COVID-19 positive cases in the United States, and the total death toll has already crossed 3,41,000.