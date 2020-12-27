Since December 2019, the novel coronavirus that originated from Wuhan, China has been creating havoc in all nooks of the world. With the rise of new mutants and increase in mortality rates, the pandemic is showing no signs of slowing down, and it is spreading like wildfire, especially in countries like the United States and Italy.

Fungal infection: Another complication of coronavirus

As the coronavirus had its origin just twelve months back, medical experts have not got sufficient time to study the characteristics and possible complications that could arise due to the infection.

At a time when the pandemic continues to baffle experts, healthcare experts from Bengaluru have revealed that patients recovered from coronavirus are developing deadly fungal infections. Healthcare experts revealed that the mortality rate among these patients could be high when compared to others who have recovered from the virus without complications.

"The fungal infections among COVID recovered patients are worrying. Many people tend to become casual as they recover under the false belief that they have acquired immunity. But these fungal infections could be fatal, so one needs to look out for symptoms after recovery," said a Bangalore based doctor, Bangalore Mirror reports.

The Gujarat Health Department has recently warned that the mortality rate associated with post-COVID fungal infections can be up to 50 percent. In Mumbai, six patients who have successfully battled coronavirus lost their lives due to fungal infection.

Allergic reaction associated with coronavirus vaccine raises worries

In another shocking development, a doctor in Boston has developed an allergic reaction after he received the COVID vaccine developed by Moderna. According to a report published in the New York Times, the doctor has a history of a shellfish allergy, and he developed serious allergic complications soon after receiving the shot.

Dr. Hossein Sadrzadeh, a geriatric oncology fellow at Boston Medical Center revealed that he developed allergic reactions that include a raising heartbeat and dizziness.

It should be noted that this is the first severe reaction linked to the Moderna vaccine which had its rollout this week in the United States.

"He was developing an allergic reaction and was allowed to self-administer his personal epi-pen. He was taken to the Emergency Department, evaluated, treated, observed, and discharged. He is doing well today," said David Kibbe, a spokesman at the Boston Medical Center, Reuters reports.

A US Food and Drug Administration official had revealed last week that the agency is investigating cases of allergic reactions faced by people after receiving vaccines developed by Pfizer and BioNTech.

Warning from NHS

A few days back, England's National Health Service (NHS) had warned that people with a history of allergic reactions should not receive Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine shot. NHS issued the warning after two workers who received the vaccine developed allergic reactions.

According to NHS, workers of the department who received Pfizer's vaccine shot developed an anaphylactoid reaction, which is mainly characterized by reactions that include skin rashes, breathlessness, and drop in blood pressure. However, an anaphylactoid reaction is different from anaphylaxis that could lead to death.