Kerala HC goes digital, AI set to transform court processes

IANS

The Kerala High Court is taking big steps towards modernising its courtrooms by adopting artificial intelligence (AI) and digital messaging tools to make justice faster and more accessible.

From November 1, all courts in the state will begin using Adalat.AI, a speech-to-text transcription tool, for recording witness depositions.

Until now, witness statements were either written down by judges or typed by court staff.

By switching to AI-based transcription, the High Court aims to cut down delays and bring greater accuracy to the process.

The system was first tested in four trial courts in Ernakulam earlier this year and received positive feedback.

The Court has now made its use mandatory across the state.

According to the guidelines, once the deposition is recorded and signed, it will be uploaded to the District Court Case Management System (DCMS), allowing parties and lawyers to access it through their dashboards.

Nodal Officers in each district will monitor the rollout and submit monthly reports.

In case of technical glitches, courts may seek approval to use alternative, High Court–approved transcription platforms that ensure data security.

Suggestions, training needs, and issues can be addressed directly to Adalat.AI support, with copies marked to the High Court's eCourt Cell.

Alongside AI, the High Court is also introducing WhatsApp notifications as an additional feature of its Case Management System starting October 6.

This move will help advocates, litigants, and parties receive real-time updates about case listings, e-filing defects, proceedings, and other court communications.

The court clarified that WhatsApp messages will only serve as supplementary updates and not replace official notices or summons.

All messages will come from the verified sender ID "The High Court of Kerala".

Stakeholders have been advised to remain alert against fraudulent messages and to ensure their CMS profiles include an active WhatsApp number.

Meanwhile, the adoption of AI-based transcription and WhatsApp messaging signals a significant digital shift in Kerala's judiciary -- bringing technology into the courtroom to make justice more efficient, transparent, and user-friendly.

(With inputs from IANS)