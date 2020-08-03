The High Court in Kerala on Monday, August 3, extended the ban on all protests in public places until August 31. The decision was taken in view of the novel coronavirus pandemic and the guidelines issued by the Union Government.

Earlier on July 15, the Kerala High Court had banned all public protests until July 31.

Kerala Covid-19 wrap

On Sunday, Kerala crossed the 25,000 mark in coronavirus cases as 1,169 new cases were detected. The state government said that the fresh cases included as many as 29 health workers, in which 11 were from Kerala. The state's overall Covid-19 tally rose to 25,905 while 688 people recovered, taking the cumulative recoveries to 14,467.

Meanwhile, the death toll due to the Covid stood at 82. Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja said that Ernakulam district reported 128 fresh cases on August 2, while Malappuram and Kasaragod districts reported 126 and 113 cases, respectively.