Kerala HC allows religion change in school certificates

In a significant ruling, the Kerala High Court (HC) has allowed two youths to change their religion in school certificates, after their plea was rejected by the Controller of Examinations.

After the authorities refused to make a change in their certificates, the two youths approached the HC and after hearing the plea they were allowed to do so in the records.

Hearing the petition, the HC said, "Even if it is to be accepted that there is no provision enabling change of religion entered in school certificates, that is no reason to tie down a person to one religion, merely by reason of birth."

"The freedom to practice and profess any religion of one's choice is guaranteed by Article 25(1) of the Constitution. If a person embraces another religion by exercising that freedom, necessary corrections will have to be made in his records," ruled the HC.

The petitioners, aged 24 and 25 were born to Hindu parents and followed the religion till May 2017 after which they converted to Christianity.

The HC further pointed out that people have the freedom to practice and profess any religion of their choice under Article 25 of the Constitution of India and they have the right to get it corrected in their records.

(With inputs from IANS)