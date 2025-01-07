Kerala govt's new initiative to train 30 lakh individuals, create 20 lakh jobs by 2026

The Kerala Knowledge Economy Mission (KKEM), an initiative by Kerala Development and Innovation Strategic Council (K-DISC), the Government of Kerala, has partnered with Coursera, a leading global online learning platform, to equip youth across the state with industry-relevant skills.

The partnership seeks to train 30 lakh individuals and create 20 lakh jobs by 2026.

The programme is not just focused on employment but also on building a robust talent pipeline that aligns education with industry needs, fostering sustainable and inclusive growth.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said: "This upskilling will provide the youth with jobs and the efforts taken by KKEM are to be applauded."

All learners will have access to 40 virtual academies focused on key domains such as AI/ML, cloud computing, cyber security, creative design, logistics and supply chain, and digital marketing.

State Finance Minister K. N. Balagopal said Kerala has always prioritised education and skill development as the foundation of its growth.

"This partnership with Coursera is a step forward in ensuring our youth and workforce are equipped to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving job market. By aligning education with industry needs, we are not only fostering local innovation but also positioning Kerala as a hub of global talent and opportunity," said Balagopal.

Tim Hannan, Chief Marketing Officer, Coursera said Kerala is setting an inspiring example of how collaboration between governments, educators, and industry can create a skilled workforce and unlock new growth opportunities.

"Together, we share a vision to make learning accessible to all, empowering individuals, strengthening communities, and fostering talent that excels both locally and globally," said Hannan.

Former two-time state Finance Minister Thomas Isaac who is presently the Chief Advisor, KKEM said this collaboration with Coursera embodies KKEM's vision of building a future-ready Kerala.

"By offering learners globally recognised credentials and role-specific training, we are not just addressing the state's employment goals but also empowering individuals with skills for a tech-driven economy," said Isaac.

Coursera was launched in 2012 by two Stanford Computer Science professors, Andrew Ng and Daphne Koller, with a mission to provide universal access to world-class learning.

(With inputs from IANS)