The much-awaited results of CBSE class 10 exams were announced on Tuesday. Over 91 per cent students passed this year's examination and 13 students scored 499 out of 500 marks. One among them is Bhavana, who hails from Kerala's Palakkad district and is a student of Lions School in Koppam.

Interestingly, two other students from Kerala - Atheena Elsa Roy from Silver Hills Public School in Kozhikode and Sirinsa Xavier from Vimal Jyothi Central School in Thrissur - scored 498 marks each.

The regions in India with the highest winning percentage are Thiruvananthapuram (99.85), Chennai (99) and Ajmer (95.89).

Union HRD Minister Prakash Javedekar congratulated all the students who passed the examination and revealed that government schools have also fared well this time.

The CBSE class 10 examinations were conducted from February 21 to March 29. As per reports, more than 18 lakh students appeared for this year's examination. The valuation process was conducted in a very meticulous manner, and CBSE successfully revealed the results within 38 days after the completion of the examination.

In the meantime, the Kerala Board of Secondary Education also released the SSLC results on Tuesday. Over 98 per cent students passed this year's examination and 37,334 scored full A+ grades in all subjects.

Pathanamthitta district in Kerala recorded the best performance with 99.3 per cent students passing the exam.