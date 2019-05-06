CBSE Class 10 Board Result 2019 | Excited or nervous to know your results? Put your anxiety aside as the results of CBSE Class 10 was announced today (May 6, 2019) by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The results were declared at the official websites - cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, results.nic.in.

Follow the steps to check CBSE Class 10 Result 2019:

Log on to the official website of CBSE - www.cbseresults.nic.in

A tab - CBSE 10th Result 2019 - opens

Open the tab CBSE Board Class 10 Result 2019

Enter your roll number

OMG! Your result is on the screen

Don't forget to download the scorecard for any future reference

The CBSE Class 10 examinations were conducted from February 21 to 29 March. An estimated 18 lakh students will receive the class 10th result today. However, CBSE is declaring the class 10th result within 38 days of the exam.

A total of 31,14,821 students appeared for 2019 Class 10the Board Exams and 2019 Class 12 Board exams, as per CBSE.