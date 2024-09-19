Kerala has reported its first case of MPox, a rare and potentially serious infectious disease. The confirmation came from none other than the State Health Minister, Veena George, who took to social media to inform the public about this development on September 18. This marks the second case of MPox in the country, raising concerns about the potential spread of this disease.

The patient, a 38-year-old man, had recently returned from the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Upon his arrival last week, he was put under observation due to suspected MPox symptoms. After a few days, he developed rashes and a fever, which are common symptoms of MPox. On September 16, he was admitted to the state-run Manjeri Medical College Hospital, where he has been kept in isolation.

The doctors treating the patient have reported that his fever has subsided, indicating a positive response to the treatment. However, it is crucial to monitor his condition closely due to the potential severity of MPox.

The Kerala government has taken swift and decisive action to prevent the spread of MPox. Health Minister Veena George stated that elaborate arrangements have been made across the state. Fourteen state-run hospitals are fully equipped and prepared to handle any emergency related to MPox.

In addition to this, the state has prepared isolation facilities across its hospitals to accommodate any new cases. Nodal officers have been appointed to manage and tackle the situation effectively. These measures reflect the state's commitment to safeguarding the health of its citizens and preventing the spread of MPox.

The state has also issued an advisory for people, especially those arriving from abroad, to seek immediate medical attention if they exhibit any symptoms of MPox. This proactive approach is aimed at early detection and treatment, which is crucial in managing infectious diseases.

This incident brings to mind the Nipah virus outbreak in Kerala in 2018. The state's health department, under the leadership of the then Health Minister, K.K Shailaja, was lauded for its effective handling of the situation. The swift action, robust healthcare infrastructure, and effective communication strategies helped contain the virus and prevent a large-scale outbreak.

The current situation with MPox is reminiscent of the Nipah virus incident. However, the state's previous experience with handling such health emergencies gives hope that the MPox situation will be managed effectively.

(With inputs from IANS)