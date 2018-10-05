Kerala is bracing itself for another round of heavy rainfall after the deluge it faced in August. The Indian Meteorological Department issued a cyclone warning to the states of Tamil Nadu and Kerala and placed Puducherry, parts of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on high alert.
Educational institutes were declared closed on Friday after the cyclone warning.
State Emergency Operations Centre in Kerala has warned fishermen to not venture out into the sea after October 6, according to ANI.
One shutter of Idukki Dam to be opened at 4 pm on Friday
One shutter of Idukki Cheruthoni dam to open at 4 pm today. 50 cusecs of water will be released as the catchment area of dam has received good amount of rainfall since yesterday night— ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2018
Kerala state leaders meet to decide plan of action
On Wednesday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan convened a meeting of all the state leaders to decide on precautionary methods and disaster management plans ahead of the cyclone, reports NDTV.
Water bodies are being closely monitored
The Public Works Department have not yet decided if they will release water from reservoirs and dams as a precautionary step.
"The State Disaster Relief Fund has been strengthened and 1275 young police personnel have been trained," said Dr K Satyagopal, Tamil Nadu Relief Commissioner told NDTV.
'Kerala is expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall for the next five days', says IMD
"Under the influence of cyclone circulation which is live over South-east Arabian Sea, a low-pressure area is expected to form near Lakshadweep during the next 24 hours. It is likely to intensify further into a depression in subsequent 36 hours and then move North-westwards and develop into a cyclonic storm. Under its influence, Kerala is expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall for the next five days. Fishermen have been advised to not venture into the sea for the next three-four days," K Santosh, Director of India Meteorological Department, Thiruvananthapuram told ANI.
IMD warns fishermen from venturing out after Oct 7
Formation of a low-pressure system is likely in South East parts of Arabian Sea & is expected to gain strength on October 7-8. State Emergency Operations Centre has instructed fishermen to refrain from venturing into seas after October 6: MET #Kerala pic.twitter.com/vRGK18VzvS— ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2018
IMD has issued red alert for Idukki and Malappuram on October 7
The IMD issued an orange alert for Idukki on October 5 and 6, according to The Hindu.
Cyclone will be name 'Luban'
"It is still a low-pressure area, not a cyclone as of now. It is very likely to concentrate into a depression and move north-west towards the coast of Oman in the next 36 hours. Right now we will only experience high rainfall," an IMD official said, according to Skymet.
Kerala CM on the cyclone alert
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said, "IMD has issued a warning about a low-pressure area in the Arabian Sea close to Sri Lankan coast. This is likely to develop into a cyclonic storm and a warning has been issued on the same. The predicted trajectory will be along the coast of Lakshadweep."
Educational institutes closed in Tamil Nadu
With the Indian Meteorological Department issuing a cyclone warning in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, the Tamil Nadu government declared all educational institutes closed on Friday.