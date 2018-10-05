Live

Kerala is bracing itself for another round of heavy rainfall after the deluge it faced in August. The Indian Meteorological Department issued a cyclone warning to the states of Tamil Nadu and Kerala and placed Puducherry, parts of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on high alert.

Educational institutes were declared closed on Friday after the cyclone warning.

State Emergency Operations Centre in Kerala has warned fishermen to not venture out into the sea after October 6, according to ANI.

Live Updates