Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter Veena married top Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) All India president Mohammed Riyas in a low key ceremony at the chief minister's official residence on Monday, June 15.

Riyas and Veena became husband and wife at a solemn function held under coronavirus protocols with not more than 50 people as attendees.

This was the second marriage for both Riyas and Veena as their first ones ended in divorce. Riyas has two kids, while Veena has a son from their respective previous marriages.

Riyas is a lawyer by profession and had contested the Kozhikode Lok Sabha seat in 2009 but lost to the Congress' MK Raghavan.

Veena, the director of a small IT firm, runs her own software company in Bengaluru. Veena had started her career at the Oracle company.

The newly-wed will move to their residence at Kazhakuttam today evening.

While the marriage has already been registered under the Special Marriage Act, the wedding event was a closed-door affair, with just very close relatives of the couple besides a few senior party colleagues of Vijayan, including Industries Minister EP Jayarajan and CPM state committee member Koliyakkode Krishnan Nair and DYFI leader Sajeesh.

