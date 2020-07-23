As Kerala recorded a record number of 1,038 coronavirus positive cases on July 22, the state is apparently considering implementing a total lockdown beginning from Saturday. This is for the first time that the state is witnessing more than 1,000 positive cases a day, and the current surge in COVID-19 rate has literally alarmed health authorities. During the Wednesday press briefing, Pinarayi Vijayan, chief minister of Kerala has indicated that the state should consider a third phase lockdown if the trend continues.

Decision after all-party meeting

Today, the Kerala government conducted a cabinet meeting to analyze the conditions in the state. After the meeting, it has been decided that the state will consider a complete lockdown on Monday. Tomorrow, the government has called for an all-party meeting where plans on a third phase lockdown will be discussed. Considering the number of cases that will be reported this weekend, Pinarayi Vijayan is expected to announce details about a possible lockdown.

The chief minister has also invited religious leaders in the state for a meeting to discuss the feasibility of implementing a third phase lockdown in the state.

Kerala model failing?

At one point in time, the much-celebrated Kerala model was an example to other states in containing coronavirus. The state once had successfully flattened the coronavirus curve, and for two consecutive days, there were no positive cases. However, as the government started easing lockdown measures, COVID-19 positive cases started increasing, and with the arrival of NRIs, things started going out of control.

According to health experts and the government, the coronavirus community spread has already happened in the Thiruvananthapuram district. The coastal areas in the district are already being put on high alert, as most of the cases reported in these areas are due to person to person transmission.

Kasargode, Kozhikode, and Malappuram are three other districts in Kerala where coronavirus is spreading like wildfire. Despite efforts from authorities, person to person transmission is happening in these districts on a daily basis. In Pattambi, of Palakkad district, 91 people were tested positive for coronavirus, and the most alarming fact is that all of them had visited a seafood market in the town.